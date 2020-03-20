Independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal set to join BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Pradeep Jaiswal, an independent MLA in the Assembly, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The development comes soon after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath tendered his resignation just hours ahead of the scheduled floor test.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said: "I had said that as long as Kamal Nath is there, I'll keep supporting him. However, my priority is the people of my constituency, their development and respect of the workers. I feel that now it's not possible in absence of a leadership."

He further stated that being an independent MLA, he does not have any other option but to support the new government for the development of my people.

"I have spoken to the Bharatiya Janata Party," he added.

Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered a floor test to be held in the state Assembly on Friday.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.

The top court was hearing the petition filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders seeking floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claiming that the Congress government in the state has lost the majority.

This came after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP. (ANI)

