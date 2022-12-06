India, Bangladesh hold 18th Joint Working Group meeting on security, border management

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The 18th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Security and Border Management between India and Bangladesh was held in New Delhi on December 5 and 6.

The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs Piyush Goyal and the Bangladesh delegation was led by AK Mukhlesur Rahman, additional secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Bangladesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan on November 18, on the sidelines of the 'No Money For Terror' Conference in New Delhi. Both sides had productive exchanges on border management and common security-related issues during that meeting.



Following on from the meeting between the two ministers last month, at Tuesday's meeting, both sides highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries. They reiterated their commitment to deepen further and strengthen mutual cooperation in security and border-related issues.

The Bangladesh side recalled the Indian contribution during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Bilateral issues such as border fencing and developmental works within 150 yards of the International Border, illegal crossing, bilateral cooperation in checking insurgency, combating terrorism, organized crimes and smuggling etc were discussed in the meeting. (ANI)

