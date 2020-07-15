India capable of capitalising skilling opportunities to meet global demand amid COVID: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India has a potential to "capitalise" the skilling opportunities, which in-turn can supplement the "global demand".

The Prime Minister further stressed "the need to map this demand and align Indian standards with those of other countries" and added, "the Indian youth with a long maritime tradition can contribute as expert sailors to merchant navies across the world due to the growing demand in this sector."

The Prime Minister made these statements while addressing the digital conclave on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day in the morning today.

He also brought out the distinction between 'knowledge' and 'skills' in his address by illustrating an example of the bicycle. "A lot of people are confused about knowledge and skill. Such people can read or watch how to ride a bicycle in books or videos - this is knowledge. Actually riding a bicycle is a skill. Knowledge may help, but skill is the actual ability to do things," he said.

"Knowledge is different from skill. If the gap between knowledge and skill is bridged, entrepreneurship is encouraged. Our government has been working on this mantra since the last five years," he added.

The digital conclave was organised by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

A UN recognised event, World Youth Skills Day is celebrated each year on July 15. Its aim is to recognise the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, and to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). (ANI)