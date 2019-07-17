India, China respecting mutual agreements to ensure peace along borders: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi (India) July 17 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday refuted alleged attempts of transgression by China in Demchok sector in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that both countries respect the mutual agreement to ensure peace along the border.

Replying to a Zero Hour mention over the issue in the Lok Sabha by Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the country of taking every measure to ensure its security and integrity.

"India and China are respecting bilateral pacts to ensure peace and tranquillity along the border," Singh said.

He also said there is complete restraint by the armed forces of both the countries at Doklam, which witnessed a stand-off in 2017.

Earlier, raising the issue in the House, Chowdhury alleged that the Chinese civilians entered Demchok sector in the Line of Actual Control during the Dalai Lama's birthday on the July 6.

"In a periodical interval, China has made aggression in our territory. They are pursuing the policy of transgression in order to make their entry into our country followed by offensive diplomacy," he said.

He alleged that the Chinese army entered six-kilometre inside the Indian territory and also hoisted their flag.

"It's a matter of grave concern," he claimed.

Responding to this, Singh said the country should remain assured about the security of not only Indo-China border but of all borders of the country.

"There has been peace at Indo-China border but a perception about the Line of Actual Control has led to some unpleasant situation. This fact can't be denied," he said.

The Defence Minister said there were different mechanisms in place such as senior officials' meeting, flag meeting and hotline talk for continuous communication to address such issues.

"To stop transgression and incursions, diplomatic-level meetings take place. Joint Secretary level-meetings also do take place every six months," he said.

Pointing out that at the summit-level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping last year, Singh said both countries decided to issue strategical guidance to their army to establish confidence-building measures.

"Indian government is conscious about the country's security and we review it from time to time. We take necessary measures as and when required," he said.

The Defence Minister also informed the House that infrastructure such as roads, tunnels, railways, and airfields are being developed at the borders.

He also said Modi and Xi had a summit meeting at Wuhan where it was decided that peace and tranquillity will be maintained at the border to ensure the country's security and integrity.

Referring to Doklam standoff, the Minister said there is a complete restraint by the armed forces of both countries.

Biju Janata Dal's Bhartruhari Mahtab urged the House to speak in one voice and extend support to Prime Minister Modi on the issues related to national security. (ANI)