India did not grow fast enough till 1990s due to Nehru's policy: Subramanian Swamy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that the Indian economy did not grow fast enough after Independence due to Jawaharlal Nehru's insistence on adopting the Soviet economic model.

"The British have looted and taken away 71 trillion dollars from India. After Independence, India did not grow fast enough till 1990. It is because of Jawaharlal Nehru as he insisted on adopting the Soviet economic model," Swamy said while addressing a gathering here on the Indian economy.

"Ideological mistakes were made after Independence till the government of Chandra Shekhar, which was short-lived, and the full term of Prime Minister Narasimha Rao. The wrong policy of going very slow led India towards being not in a position to recover," he added.

He further said that today if India determines then it can become the most developed country in the next 10 years.

"Target has been set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that by 2024 we shall reach the mark of $ 5 trillion GDP," he said. (ANI)

