India doesn't influence the US govt on whom to invite & whom to not: Patra on Kejriwal, Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump's event

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday said that Indian Government doesn't influence the US government on whom to invite and whom to not when asked about the allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party on names of Delhi Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister getting dropped from the US first lady Melania Trump's school visit event.

He further stated that petty politics should not be played on important government occasions.

"Petty politics should not be played on important occasions. The Indian Government doesn't influence the USA on whom to invite and whom to not. So, we don't want to get into any arguments," Patra said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's names have been dropped from the event where US First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit a school on February 25.

Sources claim that the two were earlier scheduled to be part of the event as it was a Delhi Government school.

US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25.

Melania after reaching Hyderabad House here on February 25 will move to a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to meet school children. The school is getting ready to welcome the First Lady of the US. (ANI)

