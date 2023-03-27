"India humiliated because of Nehru's cowardice": Giriraj Singh attacks Congress

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Congress and Gandhi family, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said the country was humiliated because of the "cowardice" of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Merely using the surname 'Gandhi' the so-called family does not become Gandhi. The country was humiliated because of Nehru ji. The country was humiliated because of the cowardice of Nehru ji. Like a coward, Nehru ji handed over thousands of square kilometres of land to China. Tibet used to be our buffer state. He advocated for China in the United Nations for Tibet.

He said Congress and the "so-called Gandhi family" consider democracy as a monarchy.

Asked about Congress and the Opposition members wearing black clothes in Lok Sabha on Monday, Singh said, "We do not have any objection whether they come in black, yellow or in red clothes. But the manner in which they tore the copies and insulted the chair of the Speaker of the House has shocked the Parliament and the parliamentary system. Congress should apologise."

On Rahul Gandhi's remarks over Savarkar, Singh said the Congress leader needs to take several births to understand the sacrifice of Savarkar.

"It will take many births for Rahul Gandhi to understand Savarkar. He should apologize to the country," the BJP leader said.

Taking a jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Union Minister said, "Even after walking 3,600 km, the party had no benefit. Elections were held in three northeast states. They were defeated in all these three states."

Opposition protests disrupted the ongoing Budget Session again on Monday after the Parliament resumed at 11 am.

The Congress has begun countrywide protests after party leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha last week.



Congress-led opposition members on Monday protested outside Parliament by taking out a march wearing black clothes and shouting slogans, seeking a probe in the Adani matter.

Former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also participated in the protests outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

Congress MPs wore black clothes to protest party leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The court verdict, which came last week, related to Rahul Gandhi's Modi surname remarks made during an election rally in April 2019 in Karnataka.

The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha triggered a massive political row with the BJP stating that the Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that he was got "deliberately disqualified".

Congress workers have held protests in different parts of the country following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

The party has attacked the Modi government on the issue and said that it will fight the matter legally and politically. (ANI)

