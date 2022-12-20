India is world's 3rd largest ecosystem for startups with youth playing key role: Smriti irani

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that India is the world's third largest ecosystem which shows how the youth is laying the foundation of entrepreneurship today.

"Today's youth will hoist the flag of Amritkaal while celebrating 100 years of Independence. India is the third largest ecosystem in the world where there are over 1,000 startups in more than 650 districts and more than a hundred Unicorn startups worth more than Rs 330 billion dollars," Smriti Irani said terming the startups as an indication of the achievement of India's youth in the entrepreneurship world.

She said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government aims at building a skilled and prosperous nation. "This Amrit generation will pave the way to inspire and direct the coming generations after the 100 years of Independent India," she said.

Emphasising the role of Education, Smriti Irani said that it is the only weapon that can further strengthen youth to work for their own welfare and that of the society.

Further, in her address to the media persons in the national capital, she said that the New Education Policy by the Centre is proof of the country's diverse culture.

"The New Education Policy embracing the Right to Education with more than 60 IITs and IIMs, and medical colleges, here, is a proof indicating our devotion for the protection of educational rights, whether it is in terms of Gender Inclusion Fund, Science and Technology, or Medical Education," the Union Women and Child Development Minister.

The Union Minister heaped praises on the initiatives of the BJP-led central government that has helped the athletes shine on the international stage through the constant upliftment of sports.



She talked about the country's success at the Tokyo Olympics, where Neeraj Chopra clinched India's first individual goal in athletics and the Paralympic team won a record 19 medals in the Paralympic Olympics.

"Due to this support of the Centre, you saw India's performance during the Olympics when India won its first gold medal in athletics. Even in the Paralympics, the 19 medals indicate that even our specially abled youth can bring laurels to the country through their talent," said Smriti Irani.

The Minister also cited the example of the women's national hockey team which has seen a rise in performance having finished fourth in the Olympics, just shy of a historical third-place finish while winning a bronze in the Commonwealth Games.

Smriti Irani mentioned the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) which has facilitated the training of top Indian athletes while rewarding them Rs 5 lakh annually for training activities.

"The nation saw how the Women's Hockey team brought laurels once again. By establishing over 1000 Khelo India centres nationwide, PM has contributed to taking forward sporting skills.

With TOPS, over 300 sportspersons availing benefits of Rs 5 Lakhs annually for the next 8 yrs," said the Union Minister.

The Indian women's hockey team won the FIH Nations cup by defeating Spain 1-0 in the final. They also booked a birth for the 2023-24 FIH Pro League which will serve as perfect preparation for the 2024 Olympics. (ANI)

