India keen on reduction of tensions between US, Iran

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): India is keen on de-escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States and will take a decision on import of oil from Iran based on its energy security and commercial considerations, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

The issue of oil import from Iran following the end of US waiver is expected to figure in talks between visiting US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo with India keen to boost alternative supplies.

Tensions between the US and Iran are also expected to figure in the talks.

India has been speaking to Iranians and asking both sides to de-escalate and refrain from any action that can disturb peace and security.

Sources said the situation developing in the region is a matter of great concern to India also because of the presence of the Indian diaspora in the troubled region.

India, they said, has a strong and legitimate interest that peace is maintained in the region.

The US has imposed new sanctions on Iran following Tehran's downing of an unmanned American drone.

Sources also said that import of oil from Iran was a commercial decision of the companies. The companies may not continue it as it could impact their relations with other countries.

The US had, earlier this year, decided not to renew exemptions to India and some other countries from its sanctions for importing oil from Iran. The exemptions ended in May. (ANI)

