Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Kerala on Friday.
India moving into authoritarian state: Rahul Gandhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:36 IST

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the country is moving into "authoritarian state" and claimed of massive joblessness.
"Everybody knows what is going on in the country. It is not a secret. In fact, the whole world knows it. We are moving into an authoritarian state. It is very clear. Anybody who says anything against the Prime Minister and the government is put in jails," Gandhi told reporters here when asked about reports of a case registered against celebrities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concern over the growing incidents of mob lynching.
Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, said that presently an "ideological fight" is going on in the country.
"There is an ideological fight going on in the country. The idea that this country should be ruled by one man, one ideology and everybody else should shut up. On the other side it is the Congress party and the Opposition saying that this country has diverse views, different cultures and languages and those voices should not be crushed," the Congress leader said.
He also alleged that policies of the Modi government have created joblessness.
"India's biggest strength was its economy which has been destroyed by Narendra Modi and the BJP. He should answer why he did so, why has he created massive joblessness in the country? GDP growth is not visible anymore," he said.
"The government can give Rs 1,25,000 crore tax benefits to 15 people. But in this meeting, we have to sit and Kerala people have to beg for money for MGNREGA and roads. What is going on? BJP should answer this clearly. Is this country is only for 15 people? What about the poor people in the country? Narendra Modi should answer why he destroyed the economy," Gandhi asked.
The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, as per the government data.

The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement. (ANI)

iocl