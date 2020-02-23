India moving steadily towards USD 5 trillion economy goal: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the Indian economy, now standing at USD 2.94 trillion, is steadily moving forward towards USD 5 trillion, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India is now the 5th largest economy in the world with a GDP of USD 2.94 Trillion. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, the country is moving steadily towards USD 5 trillion economy goal. This is the impact of the progressive economic schemes and measures of the govt," Nadda's tweet read.

Giving credit to the Centre, the BJP chief further said that the country has seen tremendous growth in all sectors due to the "visionary steps and futuristic budget."

"India has shown tremendous growth in all sectors, with a rise in purchasing power parity, reflecting the positive impact of visionary steps and futuristic budget of the government," his second tweet read. (ANI)

