Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to media.
India moving towards one party rule like China: Rajasthan CM criticises Centre

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Criticising the central government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that India is moving towards the one-party rule like China.
"Any party in alliance with BJP must realise that the people whose lap you are sitting on, those people don't believe in democracy. The way they are running the country, no one has seen it before, like China, the country is moving towards the one-party rule."
The BJP, which won 40 seats in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly elections, has formed government in the state in alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which bagged 10 seats.
Meanwhile, Congress is planning to hold 35 press conferences between November 1 and 8, and will also hold protests from November 5 to 15 to highlight the country's current economic situation. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 05:17 IST

Maharashtra power tussle: Sharad Pawar holds NCP meetings in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which bagged 54 seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday held meetings and took few decisions in Mumbai.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 05:02 IST

BJP leaders should not speak about rewriting history: Congress...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): As Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state government is considering a proposal to remove Tipu Sultan's name from school textbooks, former state's law minister and Congress leader TB Jayachandra said that the BJP leaders should not speak

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:50 IST

Not just Chennai and Bangalore will become Cape Town, but...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Expressing concern over the depletion of water, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has stated that if water availability continues to decline with same pace and per capita, not just Chennai and Bangalore "will become Cape Town" but a majority of populat

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:31 IST

Amid talks of govt formation with BJP, Shiv Sena claims to have...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena has issued a list of seven MLAs supporting the party and has claimed its number in the Maharashtra Assembly to be 63, which is seven more than what it bagged in the recently concluded state Assembly elections.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:40 IST

Andhra govt authorises department secretaries to lodge...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government on Wednesday issued an order delegating powers to the secretaries of respective departments to lodge complaints and file appropriate legal cases through public prosecutor against false, baseless and defamatory news items publi

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:32 IST

Telangana likely to receive light to moderate rains for next 2 days

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for next two days, Meteorological department said.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:26 IST

Amit Shah to inaugurate new building of Delhi Police headquarters today

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday inaugurate the new building for Delhi Police headquarters at Jaisingh Road in the national capital.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:01 IST

Run for Unity: Delhi Metro to begin services at 4 am today

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Delhi Metro services will begin early at 4 am on Thursday in order to facilitate people participating in the 'Run for Unity' event in the national capital.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:01 IST

Odisha CM announces financial support to childcare institutions

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced financial assistance to all childcare institutions as "necessary support and humanitarian intervention."

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:41 IST

Haryana CLP leader to be elected on Nov 1

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A meeting of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be held on November 1, to elect the CLP leader.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:29 IST

Schools in Puducherry to remain closed today due to heavy rainfall

Puducherry [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday announced that both government and private schools will remain closed on Thursday due to heavy rain.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:21 IST

As air quality deteriorates, Delhi govt directs schools to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Amidst deteriorating weather condition in the national capital, Delhi Government on Wednesday issued circular advising schools to ensure that no outdoor activities are organised.

