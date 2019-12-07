India moving towards right-wing ideology, says Chidambaram

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Days after his release on bail in the INX media case, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday that India is moving towards right-wing ideology and cautioned people against it.

"This country is moving towards the right-wing, backward thinking and fascist government. We should be very cautious," he said and hailed people of Tamil Nadu for "not letting" BJP expand its footprint in the state.

Speaking about the money laundering case in which he was sent to jail, Chidambaram said, "One hundred six days in jail is not at all a big issue. Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Kappalottiya Tamilar went to jail, Nehru went to jail, Kamaraj went to jail."

Speaking on reports of crime against women, he said that women were not safe across the country especially in Uttar Pradesh.

"Uttar Pradesh is becoming a murder state for women. It should be stopped and every man should protect women," he said.

He also slammed the BJP government on the state of the economy.

Chidambaram, a former union minister, walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday evening after 106 days. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

