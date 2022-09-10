India should be united to move ahead, says Union minister Anurag Thakur

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): India should be united for moving ahead, said Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday at a programme on Himachal Pradesh's formation day.

"We are celebrating 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. India should be united and not divided to move ahead," said the minister.

Thakur was speaking in Una's Garget in the event organized on the 75th year of Himachal Pradesh's establishment where he addressed a public gathering.

He said that our PM's vision and people's cooperation will lead to a new age in India.

"Our PM has shown the right direction for India in the next 25 years on Red Fort this Independence Day," he said.



Encouraging people for the restoration of heritage of the country, he further said, "Creating a new-age India means development along with keeping the rich historical and cultural heritage alive."

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a state-level "Pragatisheel Himachal" programme to commemorate "75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh".

Today, the state CM thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh and said we have come a long way.



"I am thankful to all residents of the state for bringing change. Himachal Pradesh, 75 years back and now has a major difference, we have come a long way. The condition of roads, healthcare system, schools, education and farming sector have all developed," Thakur said in the programme. (ANI)

