India should improve infrastructure for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, says Chinese official

Ali prefecture [Tibet], Aug 13 (ANI): While China is making efforts to improve the facilities provided to Kailash Mansarovar yatris, India should also work for the improvement of infrastructure on its side, Deputy Commissioner of Ali prefecture Ge Qingmin said.

"We hope the Indian side will improve the road condition because I know that yatris coming from Lepulekh pass they need to travel 4-5 days to pass. It can be very time consuming and energy-consuming. We hope the Indian side will provide a better condition of roads," he told ANI here on Monday.

"Yatris coming to our region should abide by the laws and regulation of people's republic of china. Just as we travel to your country we follow rules and regulations of your country," he said

Addressing the issue of toilets and medical facilities, Qingmin assured that Ali prefecture is committed to resolve all the problems faced by yatris and the government is putting in lots of efforts to improve the facilities.

The official highlighted the commitment of his government towards making Kailash yatra a success

"The Ali prefecture government pays special attention to pilgrims from different religions. This year we invested a large amount of money to improve the infrastructure on the way of yatra."

The deputy commissioner expressed optimism that joint effort of India and China can give pilgrims a safe, friendly and pleasant journey. (ANI)