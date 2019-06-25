India should not lose opportunity to be powerful, prosperous: Modi

New Delhi, June 25 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India should not lose the opportunity to become a "powerful, prosperous, inclusive country" and asserted that the President's address had outlined the way his government wants to take the country forward in the next five years.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, Modi said that the verdict BJP and its allies got in 2019 Lok Sabha elections came after people saw how the government performed in the last five years.

"Where do we want to take the country, how we intend to take it, what will be the priorities, we have tried to present a roadmap. The President's Address is the voice of how the government will fulfill the aspirations of common people," he said.

"The great men of the country saw a dream of a powerful, prosperous, inclusive India. The demand of time, the expectation of people is that we do this with determination and with greater speed. In today's global atmosphere, India should not lose this opportunity. We can remove all obstacles to meet the aspirations," he added.

Modi said that his government has returned to power with the greater mandate. "India's vibrant democracy is a matter of pride. How aware is the voter, how they have voted for the country," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he and his team were new in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and people gave a chance to take the country out of the prevailing conditions.

"This mandate has come after people tested us. This is the power of democracy. The victory is due to the hard work of the government in the past five years, its dedication for people," he said.

Modi said there was "nothing more satisfying then to see your work being endorsed by people". (ANI)