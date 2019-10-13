AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File photo)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File photo)

India will never be 'Hindu' country, says Owaisi

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cannot erase his history in India, while asserting that India would never be a Hindu country.
"Bhagwat cannot erase my history in India by renaming it 'Hindu'. It won't work. He cannot insist that our cultures, faiths, creeds & individual identities all be subsumed by Hinduism. Bharat Na Kabhi Hindu Rashtra Tha, Na Hai, Na Hi Kabhi Banega Inshallah (India was never a Hindu country, nor is and will never be)," he tweeted.
The AIMIM leader posted the comment on the microblogging site while retweeting a tweet of a user who shared a video of Bhagwat where the RSS chief referred to India as a country of Hindus.
Addressing a meeting of intellectuals in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Bhagwat had said: "We are a country of Hindus. Hindu is not the name of a language, province or country but a culture, which is the legacy of all people living in India." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:30 IST

U'khand: CM expresses condolences after 8 die in road accident

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the road accident near Dewal under Tharali Tehsil of Chamoli district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:21 IST

2,200 instrumentalists play 'Devdhun' at Kullu Dussehra...

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The whole atmosphere in Kullu valley was filled with religious fervour and divinity when over 2,200 instrumentalists congregated at the Atal Sadan ground in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to play 'Devdhun' on the occasion of International

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:12 IST

Sailing event organized in Goa between Oct 9 and 13

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Goa Yachting Association, for the first time hosted a major Multi-Class National ranking event in sailing from October 9 to 13 at Dolphin Adventure Sports, Hawaii Beach, Dona Paula.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:12 IST

10th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav to be held in Jabalpur from Oct 14-21

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon, in the presence of Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, will inaugurate the 10th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav tomorrow at Mahakoshal Shaheed trust, Gol Bazaar in the city of Jabalpur in Madhya Prade

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:03 IST

Goa: NDRF, Konkan Railway conduct mock exercise to deal with...

Verna (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A mock exercise was conducted on Sunday jointly by teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) at Verna Goods Yard in Goa to deal with an emergency situation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:03 IST

Mumbai: Environmentalists pay tributes to trees cut in Aarey Colony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Environmentalists on Sunday paid tributes to the trees which were cut in Aarey colony here by the authorities to construct a car shed for Mumbai Metro.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:58 IST

Atmosphere of fear should end in country: Gehlot

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Centre of pressurizing investigating agencies and creating 'an atmosphere of fear'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:58 IST

Amid drone sightings, security forces cleared to shoot down UAVs...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan-backed terror groups are using small drones to smuggle weapons and narcotics into India, the security forces have been given clearance to shoot down drones flying at 1,000 feet or below.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:52 IST

Rahul asks PM Modi if he raised Doklam issue with Chinese President

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's informal summit with President Xi Jinping, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked if he raised the issue of Doklam with his Chinese counterpart.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:33 IST

Bhubaneswar: Bird lover converts his house into an aviary

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A hardcore bird lover in the city has converted his entire house into an aviary for foreign birds.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:31 IST

Punjab: Govt asks absentee land owners to stop stubble burning...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Punjab government on Sunday asked Deputy Commissioners to direct absentee landowners, who have leased out their agriculture land to tenants, to ensure that no paddy straw burning takes place on their lands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:18 IST

Sending rocket to moon will not feed youths: Rahul Gandhi

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly ignoring real issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that sending a rocket to the moon will not feed the youth of the country.

Read More
iocl