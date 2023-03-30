Indian railways achieve 100 pc rail electrification in Haryana, PM Modi congratulates

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi congratulated the people of Haryana on Thursday after Indian railways achieved 100 per cent rail electrification in the state.

Prime Minister Modi said that the state of Haryana will benefit from this accomplishment.

While replying through a retweet quote of the Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter, he said, "Congrats Haryana! Many benefits will come with this accomplishment".



Earlier on Wednesday Railways minister informed on Twitter that 100 per cent of rail electrification is completed for Haryana state.

On March 29 Ministry of Railways also mentioned the benefits Haryana and Indian railways will achieve after this accomplishment.

"Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone, by completing 100 per cent electrification of the Railway network in Haryana State. The existing Broad Gauge network of Haryana is 1,701 Route kilometres, which is now 100% electrified, resulting in saving on account of reduced line haul cost (about 2.5 times lower), heavier haulage capacity, increased sectional capacity, reduced operating & maintenance cost of the electric loco, energy-efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation with reduced dependence on imported crude oil, saving of foreign exchange. Further, the new Broad Gauge network shall be sanctioned along with electrification, in sync with the Railways' policy of a 100% electrified network," the press release said. (ANI)

