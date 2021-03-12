Indian Union Muslim League alliance partner of Congress-led UDF set to contest in 27 seats in Kerala Assembly polls

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], March 12 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League ( IUML), a constituent of Congress-led UDF, is set to contest in 27 seats in Kerala Assembly polls of which 25 candidates have been announced by the party.

Announcing the candidates here, ET Mohammed Basheer, IUML general secretary said that MP Abdu Samad Samadani would be the UDF candidate in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Malappuram while IUML will field Abdul Wahab for Rajya Sabha.

PK Kunhalikutty, who resigned as Member of Parliament, will seek the mandate from Vengara while Kerala deputy opposition leader MK Muneer will contest from Koduvally.

For the first time since 1996, a woman candidate has been fielded by the Muslim League. Noorbina Rashid will contest in Kozhikode South.



VK Ibrahim Kunju, accused in Palarivattom flyover scam case, and MC Kamaruddin, accused in the investment fraud case, have been denied tickets.

In Kalamassery, Ibrahim Kunju's son VE Abdul Gafoor was made the candidate.

In Kunnamangalam, UDF is backing Dinesh Perumanna, an independent candidate.

The party has avoided giving tickets to candidates who have got three terms as MLAs but exception has been made for Kunhalikutty, Muneer and KPA Majeed.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 6 to elect 140 MLAs to the 15th State Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

