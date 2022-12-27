Indian Youth Congress passes resolution to "take message of Bharat Jodo Yatra to every part of country"

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The three-day National Executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress concluded in New Delhi with the resolution to "take the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra to every part of the country", sources said on Monday.

The meeting was attended by all the National Office Bearers of the Youth Congress and the State Presidents, under the leadership of the National President of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV and National Incharge and AICC Jt-Secretary Krishna Allavaru.

Major programs of the organization like "Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo", "Youth Connect Program", "Ek Booth Paanch Youth", and the Election management program in connection with the upcoming assembly elections were discussed.



"Along with this, the country's declining economy, rising inflation and unemployment, hatred and violence and other burning problems were also discussed in the three-day executive meeting and the future strategy was decided," sources said.

In the National Executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress, several main resolutions were passed from the point of view of the organization and the burning issues of the country, in which the main issue was to spread the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra to every part of the country, all the members passed this resolution unanimously.

National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV said that after the discussion in the three-day meeting, the Indian Youth Congress has resolved to take the issue of Bharat Jodo Yatra to the masses and at the same time we will connect with the youth till the last booth of the country.

"The BJP and the Central Government are scared of the popularity of the Bharat Jodo Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and therefore the Union Health Minister is writing letters on the pretext of the Covid protocol, but this Yatra will not be affected by all these gimmicks. The people of the country have united against hatred and decided to walk on the path of love," he said.

National In-charge of Indian Youth Congress and AICC Jt-Secretary Krishna Allavaru said, "Unity in diversity is the identity of India. To preserve this identity, Rahul Gandhi has started the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the meeting of the National Executive, the Youth Congress has resolved to spread the message of this Yatra across the country through various mediums." (ANI)

