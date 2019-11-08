Indian Youth Congress protests against Amit Shah over removal of SPG cover to Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:57 IST

KCR government trying to mislead HC regarding TSRTC employees'...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): BJP's state unit spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Friday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government in the state, saying it is trying to mislead the High Court through its statement regarding the strike of TSRTC employees.