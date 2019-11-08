Indian Youth Congress organised a protest against Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Indian Youth Congress protests against Amit Shah over removal of SPG cover to Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a protest against Home Minister Amit Shah in front of his residence on Friday over the government's decision to remove SPG protection of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
"Home Minister Amit Shah has removed the SPG protection of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. People have voted against BJP in the state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana and this is the reason why BJP is engaging in vendetta politics," a Youth Congress leader said.
"The economy is falling, unemployment levels are high, prices are rising but the government is not doing anything on that front and targeting the Gandhi family instead," he added.
The decision to take away the SPG cover for Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders.
The government has now decided to accord them Z+ security. CRPF personnel will now guard the members of Gandhi family.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the only person who will be under SPG protection.
After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former Prime Ministers and their immediate families for a period of 10 years from the date on which the former Prime Minister ceased to hold office. (ANI)

