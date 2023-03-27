Indian Youth Congress workers protest over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress workers on Monday protested in Delhi over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.



The protesters were later detained by Delhi Police.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha triggered a massive political row with the BJP stating that the Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that he was got "deliberately disqualified".



Congress workers on Saturday held a protest in Wayanad over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Youth Congress workers decided to march to the metro station to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The protestors were stopped when they were marching to the Visvesvaraya metro station near the City Civil Court in Bengaluru.

In Punjab, the Chandigarh youth Congress stopped the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi train at the Chandigarh railway station over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

In Maharashtra, MVA MLAs stage a silent protest outside State Assembly against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts. (ANI)

