India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 64.51 per cent

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that the national recovery rate of coronavirus has improved to 64.51 per cent.

He further stated that out of the total cases, so far 9,88,029 people have been cured.

The Union Minister informed that the total number of active cases in the country stands at 5,09,447 and "we are fighting and winning!" he added.

This information was shared by the Minister on Twitter today. (ANI)