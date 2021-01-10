India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 96.42 pc

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): With 1,00,75,950 recoveries, the COVID-19 recovery rate in India now stands at 96.42 per cent, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed on Sunday.

There are currently 2,23,335 active cases in the country, 2.14 per cent of the total positive cases (1,04,50,284).

As many as 1,50,999 lives have been claimed so far, taking the Death rate to 1.44 per cent.





India on Saturday reported 18,645 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

At present, there are 64,516 active cases in Kerala, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 54,129.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,10,96,622 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to January 9. Of these, 8,43,307 samples were tested yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier announced that the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.

COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). (ANI)

