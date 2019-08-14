India's destiny linked to co-existence, conciliation: Kovind

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday that India's history and destiny, its legacy and future were a function of coexistence and conciliation, of reform and reconciliation, of expanding our hearts and embracing the ideas of others.

Addressing the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day, he said India has rarely been "a judgemental society" and has had an easy-going, live-and-let-live organising principle with respect for each other's identity.

Kovind said people should have the same expectations from fellow citizens as they would expect to have for them.

"We should have the same expectations from and regard for fellow citizens as we would expect them to have from and for us. Through the millennia and through the centuries, India has rarely been a judgemental society. Rather, it has had an easy-going, live-and-let-live organising principle. We respect each other's identity - whether born of the region, language or faith; or even the absence of faith. India's history and destiny, India's legacy and future, are a function of coexistence and conciliation, of reform and reconciliation - of expanding our hearts and embracing the ideas of others," he said.

He said India brings this spirit of cooperation to its diplomatic endeavours as well.

"We gladly share our experiences and our strengths with partner countries in every continent. At home and abroad, in domestic discourse and in foreign policy, let us always be conscious of the magic and uniqueness of India," he said. (ANI)

