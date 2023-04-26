India's diversity got representation in Mann Ki Baat, no political dialogue in 99 episodes: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India] April 26: (ANI): Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' an unprecedented experiment that empowered the foundations of India's democracy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said India's diversity got representation in the programme and not a single political dialogue was there in its 99 episodes.

Shah expressed his views while addressing the concluding session of the National Conclave on 'Mann Ki Baat' which will complete its 100 episodes on April 30.

He said that 'Mann Ki Baat' played a major role and strengthened India's foundation.

"It is astonishing that a political leader conversed with people in 99 episodes but did not evoke a single political issue."

The minister also said that the Prime Minister platformed the nation's creative power, innovative power and moral power in this programme.

"The nation that cannot organize and appreciates these three forces cannot be a successful democracy. Modi ji executed this mantra in all the 99 episodes," Shah said.

"I am glad that Modi ji chose 'Akashvani' to convey his message. Since my childhood, I have been an admirer of 'Akashvani'. I believe that it is the voice of the nation's soul. I heard about India's victory in Bangladesh in 'Akshvani' and also the defeat of a tyrant Indira Gandhi after an emergency in 'Akashvani'. I was a regular listener of Jaymala a program that entertained the armed force jawans by playing songs in their request. People forgot this medium it but Modiji revived it and popularized it among the young generation," the Home Minister further said.

He added that Modiji unravelled many dimensions to India's democracy in the last nine years. "But one of his biggest contributions is, he liberated India's politics from the clutches of casteism, dynasticism and appeasement."

"As long as our thought is polluted by these three elements our opinions can never be free. He freed politics from them and made it performance-based. One who performs and serves better can remain in politics. He gave a new live and energy to our democracy," Shah said.



He also said that as a perfect communicator, the prime minister showed how to speak with his conduct, thoughts and conversations without delivering any speech in Mann Ki Baat.

The minister also used the Hindi proverb "Gagar mei sagar Bharna" to express how the Prime Minister included a wide range of subjects in a short event and that too in a myriad of languages.

"Mann Ki baat has always been pan Indian in nature covering vast expanse of Indi from Ladakh to Lakshwadeep and from the northeast to Punjab. It also covered a myriad of subjects from farmers to science from self helf groups to start ups from cooperation to space," Shah said.

Creating awareness about cleanliness, ecology protection, self-reliance, encouraging covid warriors and campaigning for clean India, fit india, beti bachao beti padhao, water conservation, vocal for local he gave all of them a new flight with 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a 'PERFECT' communicator, the Minister said that here P stands for campaigning for Peace, E for Empowerment, R stands for reflective, F stands for festive, E for economic development, C for caring and T for thoughtful."

"Modiji explained the meaning of festivals and their relation with our ecology sending across a message of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat," said Shah.

He also said that "We had forgotten Khadi. But Modiji said that it is not a fabric but a thought process. Modiji after Mahatma Gandhi was the first person to promote it such vigour."

Shah also said that after the prime minister's appeal in 'Mann Ki Baat' India increased it toy production cutting down imports by 70 per cent and increasing export from Rs 202 millions to Rs 326 million.

"Similarly export of musical instruments increased by 8 per cent due to these encouraging words in 'Mann Ki Baat'. The Prime Minister popularized traditional games like Kabaddi and Khokho which teach young generations to accept defeat as well as to stay motivated," Amit Shah added. (ANI)

