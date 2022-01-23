'India's tallest man' Dharmendra Pratap Singh joins SP ahead of UP polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Dharmendra Pratap Singh, who claims to be India's tallest man, joined Samajwadi Party on Saturday ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The tallest man who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district is 46 years old and is 8 feet 2 inches tall.

"I have joined the Samajwadi Party because of its views and policies. I like his (party president Akhilesh Yadav) views and work. I will do my best for the party," Singh told ANI.



He also said that his joining will strengthen the party because people were attracted to him when he began door-to-door campaigning for the Samajwadi Party today.



"I am doing door-to-door campaigning for the Samajwadi Party. I think now the party will strengthen as people are very much attracted to see me. Everyone says that we will make the party win and Akhilesh Yadav will be the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on March 10," he added.



Saurav Singh, a resident of Pratapgarh who helped Dharmendra Pratap Singh to join the Samajwadi Party, said, "Dharmendra ji is the tallest person in India. His joining will strengthen the Samajwadi Party and together we will form the SP government in 2022."

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

