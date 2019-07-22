A screenshot of the tweet by the Congress party.
A screenshot of the tweet by the Congress party.

'India's tryst with destiny continues': Cong greets ISRO for Chandrayaan-2; praises Nehru, Manmohan

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:54 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the Congress party on Monday credited the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for his "visionary move" to fund space research through setting up of INCOSPAR.
The party in a tweet also recalled that the Chandrayaan-2 mission was sanctioned by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2008 during the UPA government.
"This is a good time to remember the visionary move of India's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to fund space research through INCOSPAR in1962 which later became ISRO. And also Dr. Manmohan Singh for sanctioning the Chandrayan2 project in 2008," the party said tweeting a picture of the first Prime Minister with legendary scientist Vikram Sarabhai.
Congratulating ISRO for the successful launch, the party said in another tweet, "Congratulations Team @isro for the successful launch of Chandryaan2."
Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was set up by the Government of India in 1962. ISRO formed in 1969, superseded the erstwhile INCOSPAR.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed gratitude to scientists and engineers of ISRO for the successful launch of the moon mission.
"India's 'Tryst With Destiny' continues with the successful launch of Chandraayan2. There are defining moments like these that make us a great nation. My gratitude to all scientists and space engineers at @isro who have toiled day & night to make 130 Cr Indians proud!" he said in a tweet.
Hours before the mission was launched, the Congress spokesperson had expressed confidence that it would be successful.
"The Moon Awaits India! 11 years after India's First Lunar Mission, 'Chandrayaan-1', we embark on a newer journey to the Moon! Chandrayaan2 would also be extremely successful! My best wishes to the scientists and space engineers at @isro for a successful 'Moon Mission'," he had said in his tweet.
Chandrayaan-2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon.
The spacecraft took off at 2.43 pm, exactly a week after the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected less than an hour before the launch.
Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body".
The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.
It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:20 IST

Jharkhand: Govt not sensitive towards farmers plight, says state...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India] July 22 (ANI): Sukhdeo Bhagat, President of Jharkhand Congress on Monday said that the Raghubar Das led government is not sensitive towards the situation of farmers in the state. The statement comes as the Jharkhand assembly starts with its monsoon session today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:19 IST

Assam: Over 568 villages still reeling under flood woes

Barpeta (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): Over 568 villages are still reeling under flood woes in Barpeta district triggered by incessant rains in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:17 IST

1,377 km border roads approved along Indo-Nepal border: Govt

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Central government has approved 1,377 km of border roads along the Indo-Nepal border at an estimated cost of Rs 3,853 crore, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:01 IST

BJP slams Congress for crediting Nehru with Chandrayaan-2's success

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): BJP leader Nalin Kohli on Monday slammed Congress party crediting the success of India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:01 IST

Kalraj Mishra takes oath as Himachal Governor

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader Kalraj Mishra took oath as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:50 IST

Haryana: Crime rate declines by 7.88 pc in first six months of...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 22 (ANI): In Haryana, the crime rate in the first six months of 2019 has come down by 7.88 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year, said Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:40 IST

SC to hear plea on Bombay HC Justice Akil Kureshi elevation on August 2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday posted for August 2, the hearing in a plea seeking direction to the Central government to implement the SC Collegium's recommendation to appoint Bombay High Court's Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:39 IST

Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill introduced in RS amid uproar

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): An amendment bill that allows a Supreme Court judge besides the Chief Justice of India to be appointed as the chairperson of National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) and increases the number of members from two to three, was on Monday introduced in Rajya Sabha

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:38 IST

Wrong information should not be recorded here in the house: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Monday replied to the allegations made by BJP MLA CT Ravi that he had left JD (S) and added that wrong information should not be recorded in the Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:27 IST

Telangana: KCR announces Rs 10 lakh each to 2000 families of his...

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced that the state government would give Rs 10 lakh to each of 2,000 families residing in his native Chintamadaka village in the district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:16 IST

PIL in Delhi HC seeks to provide equal status to 'Vande...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Centre and the Delhi Government to declare the national song 'Vande Mataram', to be honoured equally with the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' and be given equal st

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:09 IST

Rishikesh: Kanwariyas protest against ban on travel via Ram Jhula

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): A group of Kanwar pilgrims in Rishikesh protested against the local administration for not permitting them to travel via decades-old Ram Jhula bridge.

Read More
iocl