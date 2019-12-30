IndiaSupportsCAA: PM Modi tweets Sadhguru's video calling out 'misinformation by vested interest groups'

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a video of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Twitter and stated that the spiritual leader brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood and also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups.

"Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Sadhguru said that it is "too little compassion, coming too late."

"In my opinion, CAA is too little compassion, coming too late. This Bill is only focused on religious persecution. Looking at the reactions on the street, the vehemence with which people are fighting, I was wondering did I miss something. Am I not getting something here," Sadhguru told a gathering while speaking on the CAA, NRC and the protests against them.

"This is a dangerous game people are playing. I think there is certain desperation among certain people, who misinformed illiterate masses of religious groups who went wild thinking that the local Indian Muslims will lose their citizenship. That's what they conveyed," he added.

He also said that such "mischief should not have worked on the scale that it worked."

"It's unfortunate. Still in today's day and age where you can just open up your phone and read the Act, what does it say. Any student can read it, but all of them are coming and behaving like illiterate people. They are studying in premier universities and how come they can't read the Act. It's really sad that such a thing can happen," he said.

Sadhguru further stated that in some way the government has "failed to communicate this properly."

"Otherwise, personally I don't see one issue on these things. But communication-wise, the way it is communicated unfortunately a certain number of people are perceiving it as a threat to them. That must definitely change," he said. (ANI)

