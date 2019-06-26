Akash Vijayvargiya trashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a bat in Indore on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Akash Vijayvargiya trashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a bat in Indore on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Indore: Akash Vijayvargiya thrashes Municipal Corporation officer with cricket bat

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 14:58 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP legislator and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat on Wednesday.
The officer, who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, was beaten up with the cricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times before the police tried to stop the legislator.
A few bystanders also held the officer by his collar and slapped him repeatedly, while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer's shirt apart.
Speaking to media after the incident, Akash, while narrating the sequence of events that unfolded, claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation without consulting him. Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation to be done before demolition, Akash claimed that officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "gangs" to displace people from the structures that had to be demolished.
"I got to know that some buildings are being demolished by some Congress leaders in connivance with the Municipal Corporation. I requested them to keep me in the loop if any work is being done in my area, but they did not take me seriously. Two days ago, I got to know that a building is being demolished so I sent my workers to get a report and also send me pictures. I spoke to the Commissioner and asked for some time to investigate, and he agreed," Akash said.
"Commissioner agreed, but the next day I got to know that gangs were sent to displace people living in this building. Gangs dragged women out of their houses by their feet, women police should've been with them but they were not. When I reached there, people got angry at the officers and chased them away," he added.
When asked about the future course of action, Akash said an FIR will be lodged by him.
"This is the fifth building to be demolished. It is my responsibility to take care of people. I have requested many times to Municipal Corporation to inform me of the work being done. We will not tolerate this hooliganism and such malpractices. An FIR will be filed. We cannot see women being treated this way," he asserted.
The Indore MLA went on to say that this is just the beginning, adding that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.
"I warned them to leave in ten minutes, or they will be responsible for the consequences. But they did not listen to me. This is just the beginning," he said, adding, "'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action."
Indore Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Patidar said the matter is being investigated, adding that whoever is guilty will be punished. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:17 IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad having blurred vision: Modi hits back at Cong...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit back at the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad over his comments mocking the BJP's 'New India' idea and asked whether he wanted the "old India" of scams and one which had supported "breaking up" Ind

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:14 IST

Reports of Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre a...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday downplayed reports of Hurriyat leaders being ready for talks with Central government, saying it is all a 'conjecture'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:07 IST

Rajasthan Police uncovers huge Bitcoin scam, 4 arrested

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Jun 26 (ANI): The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police has unearthed a huge bitcoin scam in the state, with links possibly spread out to other states and even countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:04 IST

Rajiv Gandhi had accepted NRC in Assam accord: Modi on Congress stand

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress for not taking credit for National Register of Citizens (NRC) which the government of late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's had accepted.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:00 IST

Lucknow youth thrashes father to death, absconding

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): A startling incident has come to the fore in Lucknow, wherein a youth allegedly thrashed his 65-year-old father to death with a stick over a family feud.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:42 IST

PM slams Congress for opposing 'One Nation, One Election' concept

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Congress for outright rejection of the 'One Nation, One Election idea and accused it of practising "negativity" in opposing every new idea.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:40 IST

Prisoner killed in scuffle at Jamshedpur jail

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): A prisoner was killed while another was injured in a scuffle that broke out inside Ghaghidih Central Jail here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:40 IST

Arvind Pandey's son dies in car accident

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur Pandey died after his car collided with a truck on National Highway 24 near Faridpur at around 3 am on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:38 IST

AES deaths a shame on nation: PM

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Speaking for the first time on the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome deaths in Muzaffarpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called it "unfortunate and a matter of shame for the nation".

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:34 IST

Bengaluru: Mandya farmers' protest over water crisis enters 6th day

Bengaluru/Mandaya (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): The farmers protest in Mandya entered the sixth day on Wednesday. The farmers have been demanding diversion of Cauvery and Hemavati waters to their canals in order to save their produce.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:31 IST

Muzaffarpur: CJM court in Muzaffarpur orders inquiry regarding...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Suryakant Tiwari in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday ordered an inquiry after a plea alleged counterfeit medicines were supplied to government hospitals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:27 IST

Congress has not been able to digest BJP's win in LS polls:...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha, saying that it could not digest the victory of his party and its own loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More
iocl