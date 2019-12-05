Indore HC stays demolition of hotel owned by Jitu Soni's son, asks to reply in 7 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Indore High Court on Thursday stayed the demolition of Hotel Best Western and asked it to give a reply within seven days to Municipal Corporation's notice.

Hotel Best Western is owned by Jitu Soni's son Pranav Soni. An FIR was registered against the owner of Sanjha Lokswami newspaper Jitu Soni, his son Amit Soni and others for their alleged involvement in the Indore honey trap case.

"Indore Municipal Corporation has issued a notice and stated there was a violation in construction. We were asked to reply on December 4. We approached the High Court and informed that the hotel was constructed in 2009 with due permission of the Corporation. The Court ordered to stop the demolition of Best Western and asked us to reply within seven days," Vishal Bahoti, Soni's lawyer told ANI.

Action is being taken against the three properties including My Home, Best Western and a house situated at Bengali, of Soni, an accused in human trafficking and IT Act case.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashish Singh said, "After several complaints, there was construction in violation of the passed permission. High Court has not given stay on Best Western but ruled that the action will be postponed until the hotel reply to Corporation's notice." (ANI)

