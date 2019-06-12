Indore Mayor stops singing of national anthem, asks for Vande Mataram

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Indore Mayor Malini Gaur on Wednesday cut short the singing of the national anthem and asked for Vande Mataram in its place at a meeting, an action that may stir controversy.

This happened during the municipal budget session chaired by her.

BJP leader Gaur had made Indore earn the tag of India's cleanest city three years in a row.

She was by honoured President Ram Nath Kovind during the Swachh Survekshan Awards in March this year. (ANI)

