Indore: Police arrest accused in rape and murder of 4-year-old girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Police here have arrested a person accused of raping and murdering a 4-year-old girl.

According to a statement issued by the Police Department, the accused -- Ankit -- had snatched the minor girl, who was sleeping with her mother and father in front of Sai Mandir at approximately 11 pm on December 1.

The CCTV footage from the area showed him running away with the child in his arms.

After running away with the minor, the accused had taken her to a dilapidated building located in the vicinity and raped her.

Frightened by the cries of the minor, the accused had then murdered her by strangling her neck. The accused confessed his crime in front of the police. (ANI)

