Indore Police files case against Cong MLAs, workers for staging protest amid COVID curfew

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Indore Police registered a case against several Congress MLAs and workers for staging demonstrations amid COVID curfew and alleged burning of an effigy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

The Tukoganj Police registered a case under Section 188 against Congress MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma, Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel as well as Indore Congress President Vinay Bakliwal, Youth Congress President Rameez Khan and their ten other associates. Earlier on Monday, the Congress workers demonstrated a protest sporting black bands in front of Baba Ambedkar's statue against the filing of a case against former Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal. They further allegedly burnt the effigy of Chouhan during the protest.

"A Janata curfew is already in force in Indore. There is no permission for any sit-in demonstration. Violating the rules, the protest was held. A case has been registered against Congress leaders this evening," Rajalallan Mishra, Sub Inspector, Tukoganj told ANI. An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday for allegedly creating panic by his remarks about the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaint was lodged after BJP's representative committee submitted an application to register an FIR against the former Chief Minister.

The FIR copy of the report stated that the case against him was registered by Yogita Satankar.

Kamal Nath, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, was charged under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and Section 54 (making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic) of National Disaster Management Act 2005.

The FIR was registered at the Crime Branch police station, Bhopal.

In the complaint, it was alleged that Nath had said in his press conference at Ujjain on Saturday, "Corona, which has spread in the world, is being known as the Indian variant of the virus." (ANI)