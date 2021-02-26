Inflation high, employment shut, government is cool with eyes closed, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): In support of the Bharat Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders Congress on Friday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the central government is showing complacency when the inflation rate is high.

"Employment shut, inflation high, the government is cool with eyes closed, so Bharat Bandh," read Gandhi's tweet translated from Hindi.



The effect of 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Confederation of All India Traders was visible in some parts of the country like Odisha, Assam and West Bengal where most shops and business establishments remained closed on Friday.

The Confederation of All India Traders called for the strike today in protest against rising fuel prices, new e-way bill and GST.

Over a period of time, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply in the country. Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the fuel price rise. (ANI)

