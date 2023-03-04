Inflation is not an issue, it's a pain for common man, says MP Congress in charge J P Agarwal in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Former MP and in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress Jai Prakash Agarwal said that inflation is not an issue, it is a pain, adding that the central government is sleeping as it is not paying any heed to the sufferings of the common man.

Agarwal made the remarks while talking to the ANI during a protest staged by Mahila Congress over inflation in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Saturday.

"One can see the condition of prices of gas, petrol, vegetables, pulses, school fees and even bank transactions is in the grip of inflation. The government is sleeping and they are not paying attention that the general public is suffering," he said.

When asked about the impact of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which is emerging in the state, Agarwal said that no matter whoever comes to Madhya Pradesh, Congress is very strong here.

"Be it Goa, Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh, Kejriwal and his party has not achieved anything special there," he said, adding that these (AAP) are the people who sell liquor, along with the liquor mafias.



Referring to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Satyendar Jain, who is in Tihar Jail, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, he said, "Those whose two ministers are in jail, will they give good administration in Madhya Pradesh. They are liars and dishonest people."

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to CBI custody for 5 days.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection in the case. The apex court suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage and suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court. "It can not interfere in the matter as it may open the gate of people approaching the top court in every such matter," the court remarked.

CBI has also quizzed AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. Jain is currently lodged in Judicial Custody in connection with another case related to money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).(ANI)

