INLD will be soon be back in power in Haryana: OP Chautala

Jind (Haryana) [India], September 26 (ANI): Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday said that his party will be back to power soon in Haryana and promised to give jobs to every youth as per their qualification irrespective of their caste ahead of crucial Ellenabad by-poll and elections to urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions in the state.

INLD party on Saturday organised the 'Samman Diwas Samaroh' in Haryana's Jind to mark the 108th birth anniversary of late Devi Lal.

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah were present at the public rally. Apart from the Opposition leaders, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi and senior BJP leader Birender Singh also marked their presence at the rally.



Out of jail after serving 10-year imprisonment in a job recruitment scandal, Chautala said addressed the public rally and said: "INLD is getting stronger day by day. If we continue to follow the ideologies of Devi Lal, we will be back in the power in Haryana soon."

"Our party is standing by the protesters and the Centre will be forced to repeal these laws," he said.

"If our party is voted to power, we will waive off all loans and give jobs to every youth as per their qualification irrespective of their caste," he added. (ANI)

