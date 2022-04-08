INS Vikrant fund bungling: Kirit Somaiya says Uddhav Thackeray's MVA govt 'pulling stunts' because they're being exposed

Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], April 8 (ANI): BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Thursday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut are 'pulling stunts' to involve his name in scams because the corruption in their government is 'being exposed'.

A case has been registered against Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya for financial bungling under the campaign to save the INS Vikrant on the complaint of a former soldier Baban Bhosle.

Speaking to the media after the case was registered, the BJP leader said, "The allegations put by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have been proven false several times. When the corruption done under the Thackeray government is being exposed, they are pulling stunts to involve my name in scams."



Yesterday, Senior Police Inspector (PI), Rehana Sheikh said, "A case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling."

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took action against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut in the money laundering case, Raut on Wednesday accused the BJP MP Somaiya of financial bungling, alleging that he had collected around Rs 57 crore from the people as part of a campaign to save the INS Vikrant, the fund wasn't submitted to the state exchequer.

Bhosle in a statement said, "In 2013-14, BJP had launched a campaign to save INS Vikrant and collected money from people, which as per information from the Raj Bhawan no such money was received. It is found that Somaiya used the money for his business."

Trombay Police is investigating the matter. (ANI)

