'Insensitive' UP govt creating problems for migrant workers, says Jitin Prasada

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for being "insensitive" at a time of unprecedented crisis by asking party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to provide the list of buses at 10 am.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is still not sensitive. They are creating a problem by sending a letter in the midnight and asking Priyanka to provide the list (of 1,000 buses) by 10 am," Prasada told ANI.

"Even today three people died in Mahoba district, twelve people got injured. So, this government is a total failure on one side and on another side people who want to help, they are refusing it and creating problems for them. What does this government want? What is their intention? This is not the time to make headlines," he added.

The senior leader stated that "it is our duty that we should all together stand up" for helping migrant workers.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government had agreed to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's request to run 1,000 buses for migrant labourers.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) wrote to the personal secretary of Gandhi informing her in this regard and also sought details of the 1,000 buses. (ANI)

