Inspired by CM Kejriwal's 'honest governance': Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal on joining AAP

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal on Monday, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said that she was inspired by the "honest governance" of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, under whose leadership she has seen "tremendous change" in the fields of health and education.

"For any nation to prosper, health and education are the two main pillars, and I've seen tremendous change in these fields and in the basic facilities like electricity and water in the last few years, under the leadership of CM Kejriwal," she said.

Sehgal initiated her political innings by joining AAP in presence of Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha and several other residents.

She praised Arvind Kejriwal for his honest governance and hard work of MLA Raghav Chadha, adding, "I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party and I feel that through clean politics, we can bring about a substantial change in the world that we live in."





Mansi Sehgal is former Miss India Delhi, a TedX speaker, a trained engineer and an entrepreneur.

Welcoming Sehgal to the party, National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that the party has been growing its presence with the induction of several new faces recently.

"I am delighted that AAP and Arvind Kejriwal instil confidence in young people to join politics and serve the people and the AAP family is growing leaps and bounds with each passing day," said Chadha, the Rajinder Nagar MLA.

Sehgal an engineering graduate a TedX speaker and an entrepreneur who has her own start-up said: "From an extremely young age, I have wanted to do something good for the society, to make a difference. I would urge our youth and particularly our women to come and join us, and bring about the change that we all wish to see."

Apart from Sehgal, several eminent people from Naraina constituency who have all been inspired by Kejriwal's pro-people governance model, joined the AAP today, Chadha. (ANI)

