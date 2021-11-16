Instead of crying like child now, Akhilesh Yadav should have focused on development of UP: Sidharth Nath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday slammed former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the latter's allegations on the development of Purvanchal Expressway.

The criticism from the minister came after the SP chief said that the BJP is taking the credit for the construction of the Purvanchal Expressway which was started by his government.

Responding to this, Singh told ANI, "The opposition parties namely BSP and SP only carried out development in the place where they were born. They ignored the interests of other parts of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, when BJP came to power, our resolve has been to develop the entire Uttar Pradesh."

"The Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated by PM Modi today. Akhilesh ji says a lot. Earlier, he said that the Samajwadi Party was 'his' party. Akhilesh forgot the role played by father and his uncles in the formation of the party," he said.

Slamming Akhilesh Yadav, the minister further said, "I suggest that instead of crying like a child now, he should have focused on the development of the state."



Taking to Twitter as well, Yadav said, "The lace came from Lucknow and the scissors came from New Delhi. There is a 'Khichham-Khichai' to take credit for the work of SP Hoping that till now the people of Lucknow sitting alone must have memorized the length of the 'Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway'. By inaugurating it with 'Bahurangi Pushpavarsha', the SP will answer those with a monochromatic mindset."

The 341 kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai in Lucknow on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends in Hydaria village located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

The key feature of the Expressway is the 3.2 km long airstrip to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency.

The six-lane expressway can be expanded to eight lanes in the future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is set to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

This development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

