Instead of opposing CAA, focus on children dying in Kota: Shah to Ashok Gehlot

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Lambasting at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the death of infants in Kota hospital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the former should focus on the children dying in his state rather than opposing Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Gehlot ji, instead of opposing CAA, first focus on the children who are dying in Kota everyday, show some concern, mothers are cursing you," said Shah addressing a rally here.

The death toll in the JK Lone hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district has mounted to 105 as two more infants died on January 2 and 3, a hospital official said.

Shah further targetted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for instigating refugees from Bangladesh against the CAA.

"Mamta didi is saying that you will stand in queues and you will be asked for proof. I want to tell all the refugee brothers settled in Bengal that you will not have to face any torture, you will be given citizenship with honour. There is no need to fear from didi," he said.

The BJP president asked Banerjee that "why is she speaking against Bengali speaking refugee Hindus, what have the Dalits done to you, why are you opposing their citizenship ?"

He appealed people to show their support to Citizenship law by giving a missed call on 88662-88662 from their mobile.

"Extend your support to CAA by giving a missed call on 88662-88662 from your mobile and show Rahul Baba, Mamta Didi, Arvind Kejriwal's team that you stand with Prime Minister Modi," he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)