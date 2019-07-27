Intellectuals getting exposed by selective approach: BJP MP

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Saturday that the intellectuals, who wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents of mob lynching, were "getting exposed" with their selective approach.

"They are getting exposed (nange ho rahe hain). They do not see other incidents taking place in the country. They do not see Kashmir and 1984 Sikh riots," he said when asked about the controversy on the issue.

Singh welcomed the consensus Lok Sabha that the Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan should apologise for making sexists remarks on BJP MP Rama Devi.

He also spoke on the growing practice of reciting Hanuman Chalisa on roads. "There was already a practice (namaz being performed on roads). One more practice (Hanuman Chalisa recitation on roads) has been initiated. Let us hope it does some good," he said.

Many parts of Uttar Pradesh have been witnessing a new trend of Hanuman Chalisa being performed by people associated with many Hindu groups. The move is seen as a counter to the practice of Muslims performing namaz in public places, especially on roads.

Agra district administration has recently passed an order banning the holding of such events on roads. (ANI)

