Inter-State River Water Disputes Bill against interests of people of Punjab: SAD

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The core committee of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday unanimously concluded that Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, is against the interests of the people of Punjab.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the core committee called by Sukhbir Singh Badal to discuss the Bill.

"Party shall apprise the Prime Minister and Union Jal Shakti Minister tomorrow about the gravity of the situation and will urge them to not press the Bill in the Rajya Sabha in its present form. Party will not allow a single drop of water to any other state of the country as there is no surplus water with Punjab," he said.

On July 31, Lok Sabha had passed the Bill that proposes to set up an Inter-State River Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve water disputes in a time-bound manner.

The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by a voice vote after the amendments of the Opposition parties were negatived. (ANI)

