"Intervene on drop of a hat": Telangana BJP chief writes to EC, urges it bar Kharge from campaigning over 'snake' barb at PM Modi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): A day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "poisonous snake" and later expressed regret, the BJP's Telangana chief Tarun Chugh on Friday wrote to the Election Commission urging it to file an FIR against the former and bar him from campaigning in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

Claiming that Kharge's remarks violated several provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, including Para 3.8.2.(ii) (Nobody should make any statements that would amount to an attack on the personal life of any person), Para 4.3.1 (political parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life), Para 4.3.2 (maintain a high standard of the election campaign), among others, the BJP's state chief called on the EC to intervene urgently.

Addressing an election rally at Naregal in the Gadag district of Karnataka, Kharge said, "PM Modi is like a poisonous snake, If you try to test whether it is poisonous or not, you will die."



Reacting to this, Chugh, in his letter, said, "Comparing anyone to a 'poisonous snake' in Indian society projects such an individual being an enemy, untrustworthy, unfaithful, treacherous, and deceitful."

"We may also mention that Kharge personally and his party are repeat offenders in this regard. The Commission may take cognizance of the fact that not long ago, the Congress Party had Wished death calling 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi' (PM Modi's grave will be dug) or calling PM Modi, a 100-headed Ravana is a desperate attempt to cast personal abuse against PM Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party. There is a clear pattern in the brazen attempts of Indian National Congress and its leaders, particularly Mallikarjun Kharge to vilify and abuse PM Modi," he said in his letter.

He added that Kharge's remark should attract penalties under provisions of defamation (Section 499 of the IPC). (ANI)

