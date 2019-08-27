Former finance minister P Chidambaram (File photo)
Former finance minister P Chidambaram (File photo)

Investigating agencies may use 'coercive methods' to elicit response from me: Chidambaram told SC

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in his latest affidavit in ED case against him, on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the investigating agencies may use some "coercive methods" to elicit a response from him.
The rejoinder affidavit by the former minister was filed in response to the ED's affidavit which had said that Chidambaram had been completely "evasive and non-cooperative" during the three instances when he was called in for questioning in relation to the INX Media case and said that agency requires his custodial interrogation to unearth material based on "cogent evidence".
The affidavit filed by Chidambaram stated, "The contention that custodial interrogation is qualitatively different merely because the accused happens to be in custody of the CBI and such an averment suggests that some coercive methods may be used by the respondents to elicit responses."
"It is even more hazardous to allow custody since that would jeopardize the constitutional right of the accused under Article 21 of the Constitution," read the affidavit of Congress leader.
In the affidavit, Chidambaram denied ED's contention that he owns property abroad or any bank accounts overseas.
He said the allegations made by ED concerning 17 accounts and 10 properties are not true and sought direction from the Court for the ED to place on record details of the bank accounts and properties found in Chidamabaram's name.
The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal against the Delhi High Court's order dismissing anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram in a case being probed by the ED relating to INX media case.
Earlier today, the Supreme Court extended the protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram till tomorrow in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged INX media scam.
The top court was hearing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) moved by Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in the ED case. The hearing in the case will continue tomorrow.
Kapil Sibal, the counsel of Chidambaram, also sought a direction to the ED to produce his client's statement recorded by them in the case.
Yesterday, a special court had extended the CBI remand of the Congress leader by four days in a corruption case filed by the CBI in INX media scam. The agency had sought an extension contending that they have to "unravel the larger conspiracy".
In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.
Following the FIR filed by CBI, ED had filed a case of money laundering against him. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:34 IST

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2018 announced

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The government on Tuesday decided to confer Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards to six personalities -- Aparna Kumar, Late Dipankar Ghosh, Manikandan K, Prabhat Raju Koli, RameshwerJangra and Wangchuk Sherpa.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:34 IST

Will hear everyone on GST rate cut but Council will take final...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said she is willing to listen to people from different sectors regarding deduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates but the final decision will be of the GST Council.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:34 IST

Assembly polls inching closes, need to have PCC President: Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): In a meeting held on Tuesday, Congress leaders from Delhi have apprised party's interim president Sonia Gandhi regarding the need of appointing Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president at the earliest as the assembly polls are due here in next year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:34 IST

IRCTC's Tejas trains fare to be 50 pc less than flights; no...

New Delhi (India), Aug 27, 2019 (ANI): Fares of two Tejas trains to be operated by Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) will be 50 per cent less than that of flights on same routes, sources said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:27 IST

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Tuesday violated the ceasefire in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army sources said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:27 IST

Bhopal: SDRF carries out rescue operation near Kerwa dam, one missing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) Bhopal carried out a rescue operation on Tuesday morning after three people were swept away in the waters of Kerwa dam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:26 IST

Rules under Consumer Protection Act to be notified by December 31: Paswan

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI) Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday held consultations with MPs on the rules to be framed under the Consumer Protection Act 2019 and said these will be formed in the next three months and notified by December 31.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:26 IST

Bihar: Lord Shiva is from 'Bind' caste, claims BJP Minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Lord Shiva was from the Bind caste, claimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar's Mines and Geology Minister Braj Kishore Bind here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:26 IST

Delhi: 7th Community Radio Sammelan inaugurated by I&B Secretary

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare on Tuesday inaugurated the 7th Community Radio Sammelan here at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:26 IST

UP: Two men allegedly thrashed by mob on suspicion of...

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, one man was allegedly killed and another got critically injured after they were beaten up by a mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:13 IST

J-K to get 10 more police stations by Aug 29

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said that 10 more police stations will be opened in the valley by Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:13 IST

Delhi: Fire doused in Vikas Bhawan, none injured

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Fire that broke out at the second floor of Vikas Bhawan has been doused and no other rooms in the building are affected by the fire, said officials here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl