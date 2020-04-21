Investigation should be done under guidance of HC Judge or by CBI: Kirit Somaiya on Palghar lynching incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): BJP leader Kirit Somaiya that an investigation should be done under the guidance of a Judge of a High Court or by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Palghar lynching incident.

"An investigation should be done in this case under the guidance of a Judge of a High Court or by the CBI. This government stayed quiet for three days. A fair investigation can't be done until this Home Minister is there in the state," Somaiya told ANI here.

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death last week allegedly by Gadchinchle villagers, who suspected them of being thieves, police said.

BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "Palgahar incident is very unfortunate. Everyone in the nation is very sad about it. It is expected from the state government that culprits should be hanged to death as soon as possible. This is the demand of the entire nation and not just us. This should not be made a political issue." (ANI)

