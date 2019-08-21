Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)

INX media case: CBI, ED file caveats in Supreme Court against Chidambaram

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed caveats in the Supreme Court over Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media case.
With the caveat being filed, the apex court cannot pass any order on the former finance minister's plea without hearing the probe agencies.
Earlier today, Chidambaram was unable to get immediate relief after a three-judge bench of the top court sent the file of Chidambaram's Special Leave Petition (SLP) seeking pre-arrest bail to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for passing an order on the listing of the case.
CJI Gogoi, however, had commenced hearing in the Ayodhya dispute case due to which Chidambaram's counsel Sibal was unable to mention the matter before him for urgent hearing.
The Congress leader's lawyers had moved the apex court against Tuesday's Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea regarding cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to the alleged INX Media scam.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea of Chidambaram and said this is a case of money laundering of monumental magnitude.
ED had also issued a lookout notice against Chidambaram on Tuesday evening shortly after teams of the probe agency went to the former finance minister's residence but were unable to find him.
The Delhi High Court had, in its order, said that this grant of bail in cases like instant one will send a wrong message to the society.
"It cannot be forgotten that the petitioner was the FM at the relevant time and he had given FDI clearances to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore. Facts of the case prima facie reveal that petitioner is the kingpin, i.e., the key conspirator in this case. Law enforcing agencies cannot be made ineffective by putting legal obstacles of offences in question," the order read.
However, Chidambaram, in his petition, said that he granted approval to INX Media's proposal in the "normal course of official business".
"In May 2007, a bunch of proposals, including the INX Media case, was placed before the Finance Minister. He granted approval in the normal course of official business," read the petition.
The Congress leader said that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), which was constituted in order to promote foreign investment in the country, unanimously approved the proposal of INX Media for approval for FDI.
In 2007, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.
Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.
Chidambaram's son Karti has also been named in the two cases. He was arrested on February 28, 2018, by the CBI and was later released on bail. The
ED had attached properties belonging to him.
On July 4, a Delhi court had allowed Indrani Mukerjee, the former head of the INX Media, to turn an approver in the CBI case.
The agency had submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only Indrani Mukerjea is privy to and will help consolidate the case. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:34 IST

INX Media case: Chidambaram's petition not listed due to some defects

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday failed to get relief from the Supreme Court in INX Media case as his Special Leave Petition (SLP) could not be listed in the court due to some defects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:13 IST

UP Cabinet reshuffle: 23 MLAs take oath as ministers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): At least 23 MLAs were inducted in the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday. It was the first Cabinet reshuffle done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:09 IST

BJP successfully concludes its membership drive with 3 cr new entries

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): With the culmination of its successful membership drive, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased its strength nearly by 3 crore members, taking it to over 14.78 crore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:04 IST

Cheetah helicopters take parathas, water to flood-affected...

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India] Aug 21 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing flood situation in 18 villages of Shahkot in Jalandhar district, three Cheetah Helicopters are taking 36000 parathas and 18000 liters of water for the flood-affected people here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:00 IST

Stalin dubs actions of CBI, ED against Chidambaram as 'political...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday said that there is a political vendetta behind actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:44 IST

Rahul, Priyanka come out in Chidambaram's support

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday came out in support of P Chidambaram, who is facing arrest in the INX Media case, with Rahul accusing the government of "character assassination" of the former Union Minister.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:42 IST

Truck operators' strike enters third day in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The indefinite truck strike by Federation of West Bengal Truck Operator Association entered its third day today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:41 IST

Yamuna water level not rising anymore says Flood Control Department

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): After breaching the danger mark few days back, the water level in Yamuna river in Delhi has become constant at 206.60 meters, informed Deepak Kumar, an official from Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:29 IST

As trouble mounts for Chidambaram, Cong workers protest alleging...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): As trouble mounts for senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, several of his party workers on Wednesday gathered outside his residence to protest against alleged 'harassment at the hands of the BJP.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:09 IST

Army to set up Human Rights section

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The army has decided to set up a special Human Rights Section headed by an Additional Director General of Major General rank which will serve as an umbrella organisation under the Vice Chief of Army Staff for enhanced focus on human rights issues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:04 IST

3 dead after helicopter carrying relief material crashes in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India] Aug 21 (ANI): Three people were killed after a helicopter carrying relief material to flood-affected areas crashed here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:43 IST

Delhi: DDMA rescues family after Yamuna breaches danger mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday rescued a family of four, who were stranded after the water level of the river crossed the danger mark.

Read More
iocl