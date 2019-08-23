INX Media Case: SC grants interim protection to Chidambaram from arrest in ED case till Aug 26

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, till August 26 in connection with INX media case probed by Enforcement Directorate.

The bench comprising Justice Bhanumati and AS Bopanna also posted to August 26 the petition filed by him seeking pre-arrest bail in the CBI case.

This decision was taken by the judiciary after taking note that the CBI court had remanded Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently opposed the order granting protection from arrest to Chidambaram and stated that they have found out the money trail in the name of the shell companies which are found to be created by individuals connected with the accused.

"The persons in whose names shell companies are created have executed wills in favour of the accused's granddaughter and this evidence has been destroyed. We need to confront the accused with this evidence," Mehta stated in the court.

"We need to do custodial interrogation of Chidambaram to find out money trail as shell companies were not set up only in India but also abroad. Chidambaram had at least 10 properties and 17 bank accounts abroad what we have found so far. There is evidence in the form of digital documents, email exchanges. Corruption money has travelled through money laundering," he added.

Mehta also told the court that Chidambaram has been evasive and not answering questions. Mehta also urged the judicature to examine the evidence adduced so far.

In the INX Media case, the ED has booked Chidambaram under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act while CBI arrested him in the case registered for offence under Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code in respect of INX FDI transaction. (ANI)

