Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File photo)
INX Media case: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea on CBI custody Tuesday

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea challenging a trial court's order to remand him to CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case will be heard on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said.
Earlier Monday, the top court asked Chidambaram to approach the concerned trial court for interim protection and he will not be sent to Tihar Jail for now. If the trial court rejects his interim bail application, he will remain in the CBI custody till September 5.
However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter post-lunch before the Bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna objecting to the order passed by the court before the lunch break. Mehta contended that the order will raise the jurisdictional issue and urged the court to hear the matter on Tuesday, which was accepted by the court.
Mehta assured the court that the CBI will seek Chidambaram's custody from the trial court till Tuesday. The former Union minister's custody is expiring Monday.
Chidambaram was later produced before the trial court which extended his custody till Tuesday.
During the pre-lunch hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Chidambaram, said the Congress leader has challenged the remand given by the trial court and "if this court does not hear it, they will move to the lower court and he could be sent to Tihar Jail. Then the court, on the next date, will say it has become infructuous."
Sibal said that Chidambaram is a 74-year-old man and requested to put him under the house arrest, which will not cause any prejudice to anyone.
"Either grant Chidambaram an interim bail or put him under house arrest until the matter is heard. Otherwise, if he is sent to Tihar jail, that won't be fair," he told the bench.
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, opposing the plea, said that Chidambaram's plea had no standing in law. "The petition has to be decided by the trial court," he said.
Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.
The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money laundering allegations. The Supreme Court, however, has granted him interim protection from arrest by the ED till September 5. (ANI)

iocl